 GSMA CMO highlights industry role in North America - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMWC LA 21 News

GSMA CMO highlights industry role in North America

26 OCT 2021

LIVE FROM MWC21 LOS ANGELES: Stephanie Lynch-Habib, CMO of industry group GSMA (pictured) underlined the importance of the mobile sector to the North American economy, a contribution she argued remained pivotal for the region’s growth.

In the opening keynote, Lynch-Habib explained 327 million people in North America were subscribed to mobile services by the end of 2020, 83 per cent of the overall population.

Highlighting ways in which the industry contributed to North America, she cited figures showing around $1 trillion of economic value generated in 2020, representing 4.4 per cent of the region’s total GDP, alongside supporting more than 2.1 million jobs.

The GSMA executive emphasised work remains to be done, with a usage gap still a key challenge despite progress in reducing the number of people not using mobile internet from 130 million in 2014 to 80 million in 2020.

Lynch-Habib explained efforts should be placed around increasing digital literacy and skills, which she asserted as the critical barriers to adoption.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

North American 5G connections to soar – GSMA
MWC LA 21 News

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: MBBF hits the ME

Mobile Mix: Gigs and Gotham City

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association