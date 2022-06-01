 GSMA CMO gets started - Mobile World Live
Home

GSMA CMO gets started

01 JUN 2022

Industry association GSMA appointed Lara Dewar as CMO to lead its global marketing and communications strategy effective from today (1 June).

Dewar previously served as the GSMA’s global head of PR and Communications for more than two years, delivering corporate information during the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Dewar (pictured left) will report to GSMA Director General Mats Granryd and be tasked with identifying and delivering the association’s marketing strategy along with promoting its global event series including MWC Barcelona, the world’s largest mobile tech event.

Before joining the GSMA in January 2020, Dewar worked at humanitarian aid organisation World Vision, where she held positions including chief marketing and development officer, and partnership leader.

Dewar replaces Stephanie Lynch-Habib, who left the GSMA CMO role earlier this year following three years and is now CRO at InterCloud.

Author

Amiya Johar

Amiya Johar is presently a reporter at Mobile World Live. A third-year student at King’s College London studying BA Culture, Media, and Creative Industries, Amiya has experience working with a range of publications including Hotelier Middle East and Roar News....

