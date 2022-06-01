GSMA CMO gets started

Industry association GSMA appointed Lara Dewar as CMO to lead its global marketing and communications strategy effective from today (1 June).

Dewar previously served as the GSMA’s global head of PR and Communications for more than two years, delivering corporate information during the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Dewar (pictured left) will report to GSMA Director General Mats Granryd and be tasked with identifying and delivering the association’s marketing strategy along with promoting its global event series including MWC Barcelona, the world’s largest mobile tech event.

Before joining the GSMA in January 2020, Dewar worked at humanitarian aid organisation World Vision, where she held positions including chief marketing and development officer, and partnership leader.

Dewar replaces Stephanie Lynch-Habib, who left the GSMA CMO role earlier this year following three years and is now CRO at InterCloud.