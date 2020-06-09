 GSMA aims to Thrive with new digital event series - Mobile World Live
Home

GSMA aims to Thrive with new digital event series

09 JUN 2020

Industry association the GSMA revealed plans to host a new digital event series, after the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic forced it to cancel several of its in-person events earlier in the year.

The first of the new programmes, GSMA Thrive China, will run from 30 June until 2 July. Content will include keynote addresses, online presentations and panel sessions, along with a virtual exhibition and networking opportunities for start-ups through GSMA’s 5G Innovation and Investment Group (5G IN) initiative.

In a statement, GSMA Ltd CEO John Hoffman said it is “excited to offer a new online stage” which can “harness the collective knowledge of global decision-makers and industry leaders” to help deliver meaningful solutions.

“This is the first of a series of exciting enhancements to achieve GSMA’s vision: to unlock the power of connectivity so that people, industry and society thrive.”

The move to host a digital event series comes after GSMA was forced to cancel its physical MWC Barcelona and MWC Shanghai events earlier this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lineup
Headline speakers at GSMA Thrive China will include China Mobile chairman Yang Jie; China Telecom chairman and CEO Ke Ruiwen; Qualcomm president Cristiano Amon; Telstra CEO Andrew Penn; SmarTone CEO Anna Yip; Huawei rotating chairman Guo Ping; Bukalapak CEO Rachmat Kaimuddin; and GSMA director general Mats Granryd.

Key topics will cover accelerated digital transformation; AI; Covid-19 public health emergency response; the future of IoT; 5G innovation and investment; and the 5G era.

The GSMA’s 5G IN programme will explore emerging growth areas including new infrastructure; AI in networks; mmWave; IoT; 5G security; and RCS.

Online classes from the 5G IN Academy will also be available, along with private business matching sessions for 5G IN investor partners and start-ups.

GSMA Thrive China can be accessed here.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

