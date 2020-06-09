GSMA aims to Thrive with new digital event series - Mobile World Live

Industry association the GSMA revealed plans to host a new digital event series, after the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic forced it to cancel several of its in-person events earlier in the year.

The first of the new programmes, GSMA Thrive China, will run from 30 June until 2 July. Content will include keynote addresses, online presentations and panel sessions, along with a virtual exhibition and networking opportunities for start-ups through GSMA’s 5G Innovation and Investment Group (5G IN) initiative.

In a statement, GSMA Ltd CEO John Hoffman said it is “excited to offer a new online stage” which can “harness the collective knowledge of global decision-makers and industry leaders” to help deliver meaningful solutions.

“This is the first of a series of exciting enhancements to achieve GSMA’s vision: to unlock the power of connectivity so that people, industry and society thrive.”

The move to host a digital event series comes after GSMA was forced to cancel its physical MWC Barcelona and MWC Shanghai events earlier this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lineup

Headline speakers at GSMA Thrive China will include China Mobile chairman Yang Jie; China Telecom chairman and CEO Ke Ruiwen; Qualcomm president Cristiano Amon; Telstra CEO Andrew Penn; SmarTone CEO Anna Yip; Huawei rotating chairman Guo Ping; Bukalapak CEO Rachmat Kaimuddin; and GSMA director general Mats Granryd.

Key topics will cover accelerated digital transformation; AI; Covid-19 public health emergency response; the future of IoT; 5G innovation and investment; and the 5G era.

The GSMA’s 5G IN programme will explore emerging growth areas including new infrastructure; AI in networks; mmWave; IoT; 5G security; and RCS.

Online classes from the 5G IN Academy will also be available, along with private business matching sessions for 5G IN investor partners and start-ups.

GSMA Thrive China can be accessed here.