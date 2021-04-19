 GSMA advances MWC plans with travel advice - Mobile World Live
Home

GSMA advances MWC plans with travel advice

19 APR 2021

The GSMA continued work towards delivering a safe in-person MWC Barcelona 2021 event, appointing an independent travel management company to offer free guidance for all attendees.

Exhibitors, attendees, sponsors and partners are being offered access to Gray Dawes Travel services before, during and after MWC Barcelona 2021, a move the GSMA stated was the latest step in its Committed Community event safety plan.

Gray Dawes Travel is billed as an independent travel management business: at MWC Barcelona 2021 it will offer advice covering Covid-19 (coronavirus) safety measures and testing, along with guidance on the necessary travel documents and visa forms.

Also covered is information on quarantine and border restrictions, assistance with travel itineraries and flight booking services.

Gray Dawes Travel director of operators Allison Knight explained the company’s team “fully understand” MWC Barcelona 2021 and aimed to ease the worries of anyone who might regard travelling as “daunting”.

GSMA Ltd CEO John Hoffman said the move continued the industry association’s work to deliver a safe in-person MWC Barcelona 2021. “We understand as global circumstances shift, expert travel advice and help are invaluable.”

The association detailed its Committed Community safety plan in March and earlier this month revealed Spanish authorities had exempted MWC Barcelona 2021 attendees from travel restrictions.

It also plans to offer virtual elements in parallel to the physical event, including exhibition tours and video networking opportunities along with live-streaming all keynotes.

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

Read more

