 Grameenphone error to impact Telenor numbers - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Grameenphone error to impact Telenor numbers

15 JUL 2019

Telenor warned of a hefty hit to its second quarter earnings due to problems uncovered by its Bangladesh unit Grameenphone which would see the business restate its financials from previous years.

In a statement to the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Norway-headquartered operator said net profit for the quarter would be impacted to the tune of NOK622 million ($72.9 million) and cut EBITDA expectations by NOK299 million. The reductions are a “one-time correction” it explained.

Telenor issued the warning after Grameenphone “discovered some errors related to regular commission payments for prior years”, it stated, adding the Bangladesh unit had “chosen to restate their historical financials”.

Earnings
The group is due to reveal its Q2 earnings tomorrow (16 July), however Grameenphone has already reported its figures.

Net profit of BDT9.6 billion ($114 million) was down from BDT10.4 billion in the comparable period of 2018. Revenue of BDT36 billion in the recent period was up from BDT32.6 billion. Over the first half, profit of BDT18 billion was up from BDT16.3 billion and revenue increased 10.6 per cent year-on-year to BDT70.9 billion.

In a statement, Grameenphone CEO Patrick Foley said it achieved growth in the face of “challenges in the business environment” over the first half. It focused on improving “network resilience as well as modernising and rolling out 4G, covering 62 per cent of the population”. The operator invested BDT3.8 billion in network improvements during Q2 alone, with 1,560 new 4G sites taking its total to 16,176.

Malaysia
Figures released by Telenor’s Malaysian unit digi late last week showed net profit increased 7.8 per cent year-on-year in Q2 to MYR414 million ($101 million), on revenue of MYR1.5 billion, down 4.3 per cent.

CEO Albern Murty said the business had begun executing a strategy to “deepen our customer insights capabilities” along with “digitalisation efforts to drive differentiated customer experiences”.

Back

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

Telenor chief content with Q2 performance

Operators defend Norway data costs

Operators divided on 5G strategies

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Security, secrecy and ZTE

Mobile Mix: London calling for 5G

Mobile Mix: Shanghai sings a song of 5G

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association