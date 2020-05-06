 Government takes control of Lebanon operators - Mobile World Live
Home

Government takes control of Lebanon operators

06 MAY 2020

The Lebanese government resumed management of state-owned operators Alfa and Touch after operating contracts held by Orascom Telecom Media and Technology (OTMT) and Zain Group, respectively, expired.

In a Twitter post yesterday (5 May), Minister of Telecommunications Talal Hawat said an international tender for new contracts would be readied within three months, covering management and operation of the businesses.

Lebanon’s official media outlet National News Agency reported in December 2019 the country’s Information and Communications Parliamentary Committee decided not to extend OTMT and Zain’s deals.

The committee also called for measures to restore the management of the telecoms sector to the state within two months after the meeting.

GSMA Intelligence figures showed Touch held a 50.6 per cent market share by connections at end-2019, with Alfa accounting for the remaining 49.3 per cent.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

