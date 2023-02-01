Google warns MVNO users over T-Mobile US breach

The fallout of a data breach T-Mobile US revealed last month reportedly continued, as Google informed users of its Fi MVNO service may have been affected by the incident.

T-Mobile is one of two host networks for Google Fi. Several Android-focused news sites reported the search giant contacted customers on 30 January warning a limited amount of their data may have been compromised.

Google reportedly told customers data about their service plan, SIM card serial number and account status may have been accessed, but their email address, social security number and other information was not.

It stated none of the systems it controls had been compromised.

US cable operator Altice also has an MVNO agreement with T-Mobile, but a representative told Mobile World Live there was no impact on its subscribers because the operator doesn’t have access to its customer data.