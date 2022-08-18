 Google to retire cloud IoT service - Mobile World Live
Home

Google to retire cloud IoT service

18 AUG 2022
Google Cloud

Google’s cloud division announced it will shutter its IoT Core service in August 2023, deciding customers would be better served by partners which specialise in the segment.

In a notice on its web page, Google Cloud explained it was giving customers plenty of notice of its plan to retire the service so they could sign up to a partner to manage IoT devices.

The company describes IoT Core as a fully managed service allowing customers to securely connect and ingest data from millions of devices dispersed globally.

In conjunction with other Google Cloud services, IoT Core enables companies to collect data from these devices “in real time to support improved operational efficiency”.

Google’s main cloud competitors Amazon Web Services and Microsoft offer similar plays, with IoT considered a major bow in companies’ wider cloud offering.

A Google representative told TechCrunch it had “become clear” IoT Core customers “could be better served by our network of partners that specialise in IoT applications and services”.

Google’s cloud business performed well in terms of revenue during Q2, with the sum up from $4.6 billion to $6.3 billion, but its losses increased from $591 million to $858 million.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

