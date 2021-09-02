 Google tipped for more US scrutiny - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Google tipped for more US scrutiny

02 SEP 2021
Google

The US Department of Justice (DoJ) reportedly prepared to file a second antitrust lawsuit against Google, potentially adding to pressure on the search giant to reform its advertising business.

Bloomberg reported regulators stepped-up an investigation of Google’s digital advertising business, with plans to potentially file the latest lawsuit this year.

The DoJ filed a suit in 2020 accusing Google of monopolising the search and advertising markets, while a group of 35 US states also took action some months later.

During testimony to the US Senate given prior to those lawsuits, Google president of global partnerships and development Donald Harrison argued the fact prices for online adverts had been falling showed the market was competitive.

Advertising accounts for more than 80 per cent of revenue for Google parent Alphabet.

European regulators have also accused Google of unfairly dominating the search ad market.

In June, Google settled an investigation by France’s competition authority by agreeing to pay a €220 million fine and share more data with publishers.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Related

Google ups display size for latest 5G Pixel

Google dealt ITC blow in row with Sonos

US senators target Apple, Google with app market move
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association