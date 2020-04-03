 Google reveals global user mobility data during Covid-19 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Google reveals global user mobility data during Covid-19

03 APR 2020

Google began employing location data to compile reports covering the mobility of specific communities across the world, in a bid to help public health officials tackle the ongoing Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

In a joint blog Jen Fitzpatrick, SVP of engineering and product management at the company’s Geo unit, and chief health officer at Google Health Karen DeSalvo said from today (3 April) the company will issue a series of reports showing movement trends in recreation locations such as parks; retail outlets including grocery stores and pharmacies; transportation networks; workplaces; and homes.

Google noted its reports will use “aggregated, anonymised sets of data” from users who have switched on the location history setting in their Google account.

The internet giant pledged not to disclose any identifiable information about individuals’ location, movement and contacts. Google said it was doing that by using “differential privacy, which adds artificial noise to our datasets”.

It aims to highlight broader tendencies across a span of several weeks, with the most recent information covering a range of 48 hours to 72 hours. Google will, however, only present details of changes to the percentage of visits to specific locations, rather than a total number.

Google is initially covering 131 countries and regions, but plans to add more in the coming weeks.

Fitzpatrick and DeSalvo explained the company’s move followed feedback from public health officials that the data “could be helpful as they make critical decisions to combat Covid-19”.

Google said it was also working with epidemiologists on an anonymised dataset designed to predict the spread of the pandemic.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Google takes Infowars app down

Alphabet pumps $800M into Covid-19 fight

Google ports podcasts to iOS
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: The deal we’ve all been waiting for

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Pandemic doesn’t stop the P Series

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association