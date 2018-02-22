Google ramps Android enterprise efforts

Google launched Android Enterprise Recommended, an initiative which “raises the bar of excellence for enterprise devices and services”.

The search giant said the top concerns it heard from enterprise customers included the need for frequent security updates, reliable and consistent software experiences, and simplified device selection. Devices in the programme meet “an elevated set of specifications for hardware, deployment, security updates, and user experience to help organisations handle the most challenging and diverse business environments.”

In addition, smartphone makers receive an enhanced level of technical support and training from Google.

Android Enterprise Recommended includes minimum hardware specifications for Android 7.0+ devices; bulk deployment capabilities including zero-touch enrolment; delivery of Android security updates within 90 days of release from Google for a minimum of three years; availability of unlocked devices; and a consistent application experience in managed profiles and on managed devices.

Vendors participating are TCL (BlackBerry), Google (Pixel), Huawei, LG, Motorola, HMD Global (Nokia) and Sony.