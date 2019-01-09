Google pushes Assistant with new partnerships - Mobile World Live

Google announced a number of new partnerships and features for its digital assistant, as it expands efforts to establish an edge over rival offerings from Amazon and Apple.

In announcements made at CES 2019, Google revealed it is working with a number of device manufacturers to bring its Google Assistant into new products, with a particular focus on deeper integration in a connected home.

The company said Google Assistant now works with a total of more than 1,600 home automation brands and more than 10,000 devices.

Clocks, kitchens, entertainment

Google said it is integrating its digital assistant into a new smart clock from Lenovo that provides users with alarm suggestions based on daily routines, and enables control of other smart home devices and other features. Google Assistant will also be integrated with Whirlpool devices through a KitchenAid Smart Display, providing users with cooking recipes on a 10-inch display.

Moving to entertainment, Google announced a partnership with Sonos to bring Assistant to the Sonos One and Sonos Beam speakers, while earlier models will also be updated to work with the system.

Later in the year, Google Assistant will be integrated with TVs from Samsung, allowing users to use voice to turn on TVs, and change volume, channels and inputs. Assistant is already available on a number of other TVs.

Deepening integration with cable providers, Google also struck a partnership with Dish covering the latter’s family of Hopper receivers, enabling users to search for content, check weather and control other smart devices using the Dish remote control.

Interpretor

In terms of new features, a standout was Interpreter Mode, which provides a written translation of a live conversation in different languages in real time.

Assistant will also provide additional support in Google Maps and allow users to use voice commands to check into flights and book hotel rooms.