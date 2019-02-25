 Google pushes Assistant button - Mobile World Live
Home

Google pushes Assistant button

25 FEB 2019

Google is aiming is to have the Google Assistant button, debuted last year, on more devices, as it explained how it has improved the technology for the service.

The company is working to bring the button to devices from LG, Nokia, Xiaomi, TCL, and Vivo. HMD’s Nokia 3.2 and 4.2 devices, launched earlier in this week at MWC19 Barcelona, already have the button built in.

In a press conference on the earlier today (25 February), Google said it wants to offer capabilities specific to each device so users have an optimal experience, regardless of what device or what operating system they are on.

Usage grows
Google revealed it is seeing more than 15 times the number of queries asking for the Assistant’s help to send messages and read out texts compared to before. In the coming weeks, it is bringing the feature to Google Maps in all Assistant phone languages. Plus, it is introducing the feature in Android Messages.

Google also conducted several demonstrations at the event, showing that its voice assistant understands context better now and can work even when there is loud background noises.

The internet giant further talked up the assistant’s use cases in emerging markets and feature phones. For users not familiar with technology, using voice to type can be easier than a keyboard, and this removes entry barriers for many.

“In places where people are coming online for the first time, millions are discovering that voice is a more natural way to interact with technology, overcoming technological hurdles that previously seemed out of reach,” Google added in a blog post.

