 Google pumps $9.5B into US data centres, offices - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Google pumps $9.5B into US data centres, offices

13 APR 2022

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai (pictured) revealed plans to invest $9.5 billion in US facilities this year, arguing campus-based working results in better products than staff can deliver while based remotely.

In a blog, Pichai noted it may seem counterintuitive to step up investments in physical office space in the face of employees working from home, but noted Google facilities are also a key part of the communities where they are based.

The Google chief stated the company also expected to create at least 12,000 new full-time jobs by the end of 2022.

Google invested more than $37 billion in offices and data centres across 26 US states over the past five years and created more than 40,000 full-time jobs.

Its latest investment will fund data centres across a host of states, with its office funding going towards an ongoing project in Austin, Texas, a new site in Atlanta, Georgia and existing buildings in California.

Reuters reported Google requires some employees to work three days a week in various US, UK and Asia Pacific offices.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Google latest to prepare device self-repair scheme

Google relaja el control sobre los pagos dentro de aplicaciones

Google loosens grip on app payments

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association