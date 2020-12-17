 Google pledges persuade EC to clear Fitbit deal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Google pledges persuade EC to clear Fitbit deal

17 DEC 2020

The European Commission (EC) approved Google’s divisive $2.1 billion acquisition of Fitbit following an in-depth probe into competition and privacy implications, though clearance is subject to the tech giant keeping its promises around data use.

In a statement, the EC noted its assessment of the competitive landscape of the digital health sector together with commitments made by Google had persuaded it to clear the deal.

Detractors across the globe have raised concerns around privacy and Google’s use of data derived from the wearables for unrelated services, with investigations opened by regulators in several markets.

The EC noted it had also received comments from parties concerned Google would grasp a dominant position in the digital health sector after closing the deal.

During its investigation the EC dismissed sector competition issues on the grounds Europe’s digital health sector was still nascent, with many active players. It also noted “Fitbit has a limited market share in Europe in the fast-growing smartwatch segment where many larger competitors are present, such as Apple, Garmin and Samsung”.

To try and appease privacy concerns, Google made a series of promises to the EC earlier this year covering data separation and opt-in facilities for users. The pledges are valid for ten years.

Google also made commitments around the use of open access to APIs in an attempt to appease any competition worries.

Clearing the deal, EC EVP and Competition Commissoner Margrethe Vestager (pictured) said: “The commitments will ensure that the market for wearables and the nascent digital health space will remain open and competitive.”

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Google, Qualcomm extend Android updates

Samsung integrates SmartThings with Google Nest

Google, Facebook on brink of tougher Australia rules
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association