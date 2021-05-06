 Google makes WFH permanent for thousands of workers
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Google makes WFH permanent for thousands

06 MAY 2021

Google has reportedly told its 140,000-member workforce that 20 per cent of them will be able to work from home permanently.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Google CEO Sundar Pichai told employees in an email that starting in mid-June, they will be able to apply for permission to work remotely going forward.

Even employees who work from offices will be able to work remotely up to two days per week, according to the report. In addition, all employees will be able to work remotely for four weeks per year, with manager approval.

In addition, Google is asking another 20 per cent of employees to change their primary office locations. Many companies have learned during the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic that a large portion of their workforce can be productive outside of Class-A office space.

The move underlines an important workplace shift that is impacting service providers and network operators. Demand for in-building network densification and distributed antenna systems may never return to pre-pandemic levels. Meanwhile, demand for secure, distributed network access will continue to increase, which should lead to continued growth for SD-WAN, private networks, and wireless hotspots.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost seven...

Read more

Related

Australia funds regulator to oversee new media law

Vodafone, Google Cloud team on data drive

Cloud drives growth for Microsoft, Google

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association