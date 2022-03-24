 Google loosens grip on app payments - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Google loosens grip on app payments

24 MAR 2022

Google outlined plans to trial third-party payments for apps downloaded from its Play Store with selected partners across several countries, following a forced policy change in South Korea and pressure on the issue in other markets.

On Google’s developer blog, VP of product management Sameer Samat stated the pilot was in response to recent discussion around billing choice within app stores and cited its changes in Korea.

“This pilot will allow a small number of participating developers to offer an additional billing option next to Google Play’s billing system and is designed to help us explore ways to offer this choice to users, while maintaining our ability to invest in the ecosystem.”

“This is a significant milestone and the first on any major app store, whether on mobile, desktop, or game consoles.”

The first partner announced for the scheme is Spotify. In its statement on the deal, the music streaming player noted users downloading its app through the Play Store would eventually be given the option of paying through its own payment platform “side-by-side” to Google’s own billing system.

A tie-up between the two is a multi-year agreement. Spotify expects to introduce the first iteration of the service later this year.

Pressure
Google’s move follows amendments of its payment policies in Korea, which were forced by a law change requiring app stores to allow alternative billing options.

Apple and Google initially slated the move and have regularly highlighted the security provided by using their specific systems to complete purchases.

Politicians in several other countries have also pushed for changes in various app store policies, including payments.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

BT eyes AI boost with Google Cloud deal

Google propone a Apple adopte el estándar RCS

Google presenta un nuevo sistema Android para tabletas y plegables
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association