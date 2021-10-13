Google launches distributed cloud

Google became the third hyperscale computing operation to shift its cloud architecture to operator data centres and edge locations, following Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure.

Sachin Gupta, Google GM and VP of product for infrastructure-as-a-service, used a blog to explain corporate customers can run Google’s hardware and software in operators’ edge locations to take advantage of 5G and LTE services.

The set-up can be run at any of its 140 global network edge and/or customer locations.

Google Distributed Cloud runs on Anthos open source software the company developed to extend its Kubernetes platform.

A Distributed Cloud Hosted service will operate independently of Google Cloud with a localised control plane and is set for launch in 2022.

The company is also previewing a Distributed Cloud Edge service providing businesses and operators a way to run core and radio functions alongside enterprise applications which Gupta claimed will enable operators to “offer high-speed bandwidth with private 5G and localised compute”.

Hardware vendors on board include Intel, Nvidia, Dell, HPE, Cisco and NetApp.

Gupta wrote the product also builds on Google’s existing relationships with Ericsson and Nokia, and will aid development of technologies using 5G core network software.