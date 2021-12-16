Google hikes staff vaccine pressure

CNBC reported Google could sack staff who do not comply with a Covid-19 (coronavirus) vaccine policy being implemented to meet a presidential edict.

The news outlet cited an internal memo explaining staff which do not comply with vaccine policy or gain an exemption by 18 January 2022 would be ushered out.

Google reportedly stopped short of requiring all 150,000 staff to be vaccinated and is considering exemption requests on a case-by-case basis. CNBC stated the company would also allow people working on non-government contracts to work-from-home permanently.

Earlier this month, Google reportedly amended a deadline for staff to return to offices.

Google is reportedly following a vaccination order issued by US President Joe Biden despite a court halting the scheme, because the company believes frequent testing is not an acceptable alternative to inoculations.