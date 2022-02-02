 Google hails Pixel contribution to earnings growth - Mobile World Live
Home

Google hails Pixel contribution to earnings growth

02 FEB 2022
Pixel

Alphabet indicated it sold more Pixel smartphones during Q4 2021 than in any previous quarter, as it revealed growth in overall earnings powered by its devices, cloud and advertising businesses.

CEO Sundar Pichai highlighted supply chain constraints, hinting Pixel sales could have been higher, but offered no firm figures on how many units were involved.

“The response to Pixel 6 from our customers and carrier partners was incredibly positive”.

Alphabet’s Google unit launched the Pixel 6 range in late October, meaning its quarterly figures likely include sales of previous models.

Pichai continued to highlight the AI capabilities of its latest Pixels, stating the technology makes the devices “more helpful”. The phones were the first to feature Tensor, a custom chip Google developed to overcome perceived as shortfalls in competing silicon.

The CEO also noted software improvements made in conjunction with vendors including Acer, intended “to bring great experiences to their devices”.

Revenue from the Other unit which houses Google’s devices increased 22.3 per cent year-on-year to $8.2 billion during Q4.

Overall revenue rose 32.3 per cent to $75.3 billion, with net income up 35.6 per cent to $20.6 billion.

Full year net income was 88.8 per cent higher at $76 billion, on revenue of $257.6 billion, up 41.2 per cent.

During its earnings call, Alphabet also announced a 20-for-1 stock split.

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

