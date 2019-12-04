 Google founders take a step back - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Google founders take a step back

04 DEC 2019

Larry Page and Sergey Brin, the co-founders of search giant Google, announced they are stepping down from their executive roles at parent company Alphabet in an effort to simplify its management structure.

Brin is the president of Alphabet, while Page served as CEO since the company was created in 2015. Google chief Sundar Pichai is set to take on the CEO role, with the president position being discontinued: “Alphabet and Google no longer need two CEOs and a president,” Page and Brin wrote in a blog announcing the move.

The pair explained “it’s time to assume the role of proud parents, offering advice and love, but not daily nagging”, adding they wouldn’t hold on to management roles when they think there is “a better way to run the company”.

Both said they will remain “actively involved as board members, shareholders and co-founders” of the businesses.

New management
In a statement, Pichai noted the transition won’t affect the structure of Alphabet or his focus on Google, noting he is excited about the parent company’s “long term focus on tackling big challenges through technology”.

Pichai hailed Page and Brin for creating “a timeless mission, enduring values, and a culture of collaboration and exploration that makes it exciting to come to work every day”.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Google seeks to build on India mobile money success

Blog: Survival of the Fitbit

Vodafone moves big data to the cloud
Latest Stories

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2019 highlights

Mobile Mix: Sigfox slings into Singapore

Mobile Mix: RAN in the Dam

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association