Google founders take a step back - Mobile World Live

Larry Page and Sergey Brin, the co-founders of search giant Google, announced they are stepping down from their executive roles at parent company Alphabet in an effort to simplify its management structure.

Brin is the president of Alphabet, while Page served as CEO since the company was created in 2015. Google chief Sundar Pichai is set to take on the CEO role, with the president position being discontinued: “Alphabet and Google no longer need two CEOs and a president,” Page and Brin wrote in a blog announcing the move.

The pair explained “it’s time to assume the role of proud parents, offering advice and love, but not daily nagging”, adding they wouldn’t hold on to management roles when they think there is “a better way to run the company”.

Both said they will remain “actively involved as board members, shareholders and co-founders” of the businesses.

New management

In a statement, Pichai noted the transition won’t affect the structure of Alphabet or his focus on Google, noting he is excited about the parent company’s “long term focus on tackling big challenges through technology”.

Pichai hailed Page and Brin for creating “a timeless mission, enduring values, and a culture of collaboration and exploration that makes it exciting to come to work every day”.