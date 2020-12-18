Google faces further competition claims - Mobile World Live

A coalition of 35 US states filed a lawsuit seeking the break-up of Google, claiming it holds a monopoly over search and advertising markets.

State attorney generals repeated accusations made in a Department of Justice (DoJ) action in October, arguing Google used exclusivity and revenue sharing deals to boost adoption of its services on PCs and mobile devices, and to dominate emerging voice-based search channels including assistants, smart speakers, TVs and connected cars.

They also alleged Google engaged in “discriminatory conduct on its search results page” to impede specialised search services such as Yelp and Expedia from reaching consumers.

The attorney generals sought remedies ranging from a court order preventing Google from continuing anticompetitive conduct, to a potential break-up to restore competition.

In a blog responding to the move, Google director of economic policy Adam Cohen cited its response to the DoJ litigation, adding claims on displaying search results had already “been closely examined and rejected by regulators and courts around the world”.