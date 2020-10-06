 Google eyes collaboration boost with Workspace suite - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Google eyes collaboration boost with Workspace suite

06 OCT 2020

Google unveiled a revamped version of its productivity app bundle, in a move it claimed would enhance collaboration and address the swing to working from home due to the Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.

The company’s productivity platform G Suite has been rebranded to Google Workspace and will include all of the productivity apps previously available in the bundle, but “more thoughtfully connected”, VP of marketing at the new unit Kelly Waldher explained in a blog announcing the move.

Workspace’s apps include Gmail, cloud storage service Drive, word processor and video communication tool Meet, among others.

Google’s updated suite will allow its services to be integrated into a unified place, unlike the previous non-centralised approach. This feature is now available to enterprises, with roll-out to consumers expected in the coming months.

Another setting will let users collaborate on a given document with guests within a chat room, as well as the option to see people in a meeting while working together on a file.

Waldher noted the new brand reflected “this more connected, flexible experience for all our users”.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Google pledges fail to win over Fitbit deal critics

Google extends Play Store deadline for India developers

Tech chiefs to be forced to talk to US politicians

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Thriving Africa

Feature video: Apple Sept 2020 launch

Mobile Mix: Drilling down on Industry 4.0

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association