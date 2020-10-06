Google eyes collaboration boost with Workspace suite - Mobile World Live

Google unveiled a revamped version of its productivity app bundle, in a move it claimed would enhance collaboration and address the swing to working from home due to the Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.

The company’s productivity platform G Suite has been rebranded to Google Workspace and will include all of the productivity apps previously available in the bundle, but “more thoughtfully connected”, VP of marketing at the new unit Kelly Waldher explained in a blog announcing the move.

Workspace’s apps include Gmail, cloud storage service Drive, word processor and video communication tool Meet, among others.

Google’s updated suite will allow its services to be integrated into a unified place, unlike the previous non-centralised approach. This feature is now available to enterprises, with roll-out to consumers expected in the coming months.

Another setting will let users collaborate on a given document with guests within a chat room, as well as the option to see people in a meeting while working together on a file.

Waldher noted the new brand reflected “this more connected, flexible experience for all our users”.