English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Google exec to lead Canadian AI venture

29 MAR 2017

Geoffrey Hinton, an engineering fellow at Google, will serve as the chief scientific adviser for an initiative by the University of Toronto to make Canada a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI).

The Vector Institute for AI is part of a Canadian government initiative named ‘Pan-Canadian Artificial Intelligence Strategy’. In addition to government funding of CAD125 million ($93.5 million), Vector is expected to receive investment from the province of Ontario and more than 30 Canadian and global companies including Google, Air Canada, and the country’s five biggest banks.

Following those contributions, the sum invested is tipped to hit CAD200 million, Reuters reported.

According to the University: “South of the border, alumni and former faculty can also be found leading AI divisions at Google, Apple, OpenAI and Facebook. Here at home, they’re also creating their own startups… Hence the need for the Vector Institute.”

The goal is to to attract and retain talent to fill the needs of local businesses and support AI startups.

At Google, Hinton’s team is an extension of Google Brain, a research group which made advances in speech and image recognition, and is behind tools like Google Translate and image search.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Blog: Samsung talks up Bixby, but will it deliver?

Google commits to better battery life with Android O

Google adds shortcuts to iOS, Android app
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Feature: MWC17 Day 4

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association