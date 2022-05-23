 Google eases Match row with concessions - Mobile World Live
Home

Google eases Match row with concessions

23 MAY 2022
Google

Match Group scored an early win over Google after launching a lawsuit against the company earlier this month, as the internet giant temporarily agreed to allow users of its dating apps a choice in what payment systems they use.

In a statement, Match Group noted it had withdrawn its request for a temporary restraining order against Google after it had made various concessions demanded to benefit consumers.

These include guaranteeing Match Group apps will still be allowed to offer users a choice in payment systems, in turn lessening “the undue burden on developers by its previously-stated policy”, as well as eliminating Google’s complete control over user data.

Match Group claimed its lawsuit was a “last resort”, accusing the company of deploying anticompetitive tactics by enforcing the use of its in-house payment system on its Play Store app marketplace.

Google threatened to remove Match Group’s Tinder, OkCupid and Match apps from the Play Store by 1 June unless it complied with the payment rules.

As part of the latest development, Google pledged not reject or remove Match Group apps from the Play Store because they offer alternatives to its own billing.

It will also approve app updates and it will work in “good faith” to fix deficiencies of its platform highlighted by Match Group.

As part of the temporary agreement, Match Group also plans to put $40 million into an escrow account instead of paying Google directly for billing on Android transactions outside of the Play Store system.

A trial is set to begin in April 2023.

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

