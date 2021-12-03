Google delays return to offices

Google reportedly postponed plans to require employees to return to offices amid concerns about Covid-19 (coronavirus).

CNBC reported Google’s VP of global security Chris Rackow emailed full-time staff yesterday (2 December) explaining the company would take a decision in 2022 on implementing a hybrid work model which will require staff to be in the office three days per week and was originally set to take effect on 10 January 2022.

The search giant employs roughly 150,000 people and previously created a flexible framework for global offices. In August, CEO Sundar Pichai told staff Google would “enable countries and locations to make determinations on when to end voluntary work from home based on local conditions”.

Rackow reportedly reiterated the plan to allow regional managers to set timelines for a return.

Almost 40 per cent of Google’s US staff reportedly attended offices, with Rackow apparently stating more than 90 per cent of its sites had re-opened.

CNBC also reported Google asked staff to inform it of their vaccination status by today (3 December), with those working on government contracts required to be dosed.