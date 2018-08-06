English
Home

Google continues China efforts with cloud play

06 AUG 2018

Google is reportedly in talks with Tencent Group and other Chinese companies to bring its cloud services to the country, as the internet giant ramps efforts to establish a firm presence in the market.

Bloomberg reported Google began discussions with a wide range of Chinese companies about its cloud platform in early 2018. In late March it narrowed its search for partners to three candidates, which include Tencent and fellow technology company Inspur.

However, US-China trade tensions continue to be a factor and there are doubts whether the initiative will go ahead, added Bloomberg sources.

Google wants to operate its internet-based services, including Drive and Docs, on domestic Chinese data centres and on servers of Chinese providers. Currently, other US cloud companies have a presence in China in a similar way.

The search giant needs partnerships with local players to store digital information in the country, in accordance with Chinese regulations, so it can sell its G Suite workplace apps in the country.

A partnership with a high-profile player like Tencent would also help with its goal to compete with larger rivals including Microsoft and Amazon, added Bloomberg, as well as local players such as Alibaba Group.

In January, Google and Tencent struck a patent sharing deal, with an understanding to collaborate on new technologies.

Broader moves
Along with its cloud efforts, it was reported last week that Google is also working on a new Android search app for the country, which would restrict results the government deems inappropriate.

The company is slowly trying to build up a presence in the country after pulling back its search engine in 2010 citing censorship concerns. Google is also building a data centre region in Hong Kong and opened an artificial intelligence research centre in Beijing earlier this year.

In December 2017, Chinese regulators said Google would be allowed to operate in the country if it abides by laws and regulations.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

