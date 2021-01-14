 Google concludes Fitbit takeover - Mobile World Live
Home

Google concludes Fitbit takeover

14 JAN 2021

Google closed a controversial $2.1 billion acquisition of Fitbit, though it could face challenges from regulators in the US and Australia which are still reviewing the transaction.

In a blog, Google SVP of devices and services Rick Osterloh said it was “confident” the move would “drive more competition in wearables and make the next generation of devices better and more affordable”.

He noted the company implemented safeguards to protect consumers’ privacy and preserve competition, pointing to commitments it made to the EC to keep Fitbit user data separate from its advertising operation and maintain open access to APIs for rivals.

Osterloh added Google would “continue to work with regulators around the world so that they can be assured that we are living up to these commitments”.

In December 2020, Australia’s Competition and Consumer Commission rejected a remedy proposed by the tech giant to address competition concerns: it pledged to continue its investigation and make a decision by 25 March.

The US Department of Justice, which sued Google in October 2020 for allegedly holding a monopoly over search and advertising markets, is also yet to issue a ruling.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

