Google Cloud moves to cover El Salvador

Google Cloud struck a seven-year partnership with the government of the Republic of El Salvador to establish an office and deliver its cloud services, which would make it the first government in the region to access the technology.

The company stated it will work with the nation to put cloud technologies at the forefront of modernisation efforts across government, healthcare and education.

El Salvador will use Google Distributed Cloud (GDC) as part of its effort to digitise government processes and projects.

GDC is a portfolio of hardware and software services which extend Google Cloud’s infrastructure and services into locations including customer data centres, or locally at the edge.

Google Cloud will also establish a centre of excellence in El Salvador to offer technical guidance to businesses and organisations.

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele stated the partnership “opens unprecedented avenues for innovation, economic growth, and enhanced public services”.