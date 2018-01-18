English
Home

Google caps Project Fi data fees

18 JAN 2018

Google announced it will cap data costs for its Project Fi MVNO service, creating what amounts to an unlimited plan for $80 per month.

The Bill Protection plan limits data charges to $60 per month for a single line while still allowing customers to continue using high speed data. Combined with a $20 per month plan for unlimited calls and texts, the cap means Project Fi now offers individuals an $80 unlimited plan (the service historically billed customers for the amount of data used at a rate of $10 per GB).

Customers on group plans can also use Bill Protection, but the data charge cap differs depending on the number of customers on a plan: data charges for a plan with two lines are capped at $100, while a group of four is limited to $140.

Google said Bill Protection will apply across domestic and international data, as well as data-only SIM cards used in laptops, tablets and cars. But it won’t be a data free for all.

As with traditional unlimited plans, Google’s version comes with a 15GB monthly usage ceiling, after which customers will experience slower speeds. Google said users will be able to opt out of throttling by paying the standard $10 per GB rate after the limit is reached, but noted less than 1 per cent of current Project Fi users consume more than 15GB in a month.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

