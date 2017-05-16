English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Google brings standalone Android software to cars

16 MAY 2017

Google revealed agreements with Audi and Volvo which will see the car makers incorporate mobile operating system Android into their next generation of vehicles.

Following on from Android Auto, which Google deployed in 2014, the company is now taking the next step in vehicle software by rolling out standalone platforms for cars, powered by Android.

Audi and Volvo are set to build Android-based touchscreen car consoles and infotainment systems into their upcoming vehicles.

The systems will allow users to control and access features including air conditioning, sunroofs and windows, and Google Maps. Music application Spotify will also be accessible, and the infotainment system will also allow drivers to talk to Google Assistant, the company’s voice controlled service.

Android Auto offers similar capabilities, and is designed to give drivers easy access to features including navigation, audio streaming, and different forms of communications.

It works by allowing drivers to view content from their Android smartphones on a vehicle’s screen.

If the car is not compatible, users have the option to use an app. It is now supported by 300 models and aftermarket stereos, said Google.

Seamless and integrated
A preview of the new standalone system will be available at Google’s I/O conference this week.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Patrick Brady, president of engineering for Android, said the system will make its way to Audi and Volvo’s future fleet of cars, along with other manufacturers.

He said the new system will have the capability of taking over the underlying software on the car, and also access innovative features like 3D mapping and satellite images.

“Where cars are going, everything is integrated into one display,” he told Bloomberg, adding: “We think the future is much more a seamless, integrated system.”

Rival technology companies BlackBerry and Samsung’s Harman International unit have also been pushing automobile software.

Apple, too, is reportedly working on an operating system for self driving cars.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Samsung tipped to fend off Daydream VR challenge

EC targets online giants over unfair practices

Google sees more progress in mobile and AI

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association