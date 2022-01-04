 Google smart glasses will support Verizon's BlueJeans
Home

Google adds Verizon BlueJeans to smart glasses

04 JAN 2022
smart glasses

Verizon detailed plans to sell Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 smart glasses with BlueJeans Meetings, positioning the partnership as a way for frontline workers to increase productivity through hands-free video conferencing.

When paired with a Google Pixel 6 smartphone used as a mobile hotspot, the glasses “will deliver customers a high-quality, augmented reality experience”, stated Verizon Business CEO Tami Erwin.

The operator explained one of the primary use cases for the technology will be to direct remote workers in the field. Supervisors will be able to see what their employees see by accessing the video captured by the smart glasses.

Verizon plans to sell Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 with BlueJeans preloaded for $1,140, or for $700 when purchased with a Pixel 6. Customers will be required to purchase a separate subscription to the BlueJeans videoconferencing app.

This marks Verizon’s second recent alliance with a smart glass manufacturer. On 27 December, Vuzix announced plans to use Verizon’s 5G and edge computing technologies to offer augmented reality sports and gaming experiences on its smart glasses. Vuzix added support for BlueJeans in April 2021.

Verizon purchased BlueJeans in April 2020, naming field service work, telemedicine and distance learning as primary applications for the videoconferencing technology.

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

