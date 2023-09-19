Google adds more features to Bard AI chatbot

Alphabet’s Google continued its generative AI arms race with OpenAI by adding more features to its Bard chatbot, including the capability to double-check answers and import users’ information from other Google tools and apps.

Google’s new Bard Extensions can find data across Gmail, Docs, Drive, Google Maps, YouTube, and Google Flights. Users could ask Bard to find and summarise resumes on their hard drives to create a short personal statement in the form of a paragraph.

It can also be used to research a vacation by looking up airline and hotel information in real-time and select the dates that work best for everyone using their Gmail accounts. For now, Bard Extensions is available only in English.

When a Bard chat is shared with users through a public link, they can continue the conversation and ask Bard additional questions about that topic or use it as a starting point for their own ideas or conversations.

Bard’s Google it button can fact-check answers and evaluate whether there’s additional content on the internet to substantiate the responses.

Google and Microsoft-backed OpenAI, among others, have staged a battle for AI supremacy by adding new features and services at a fast clip in 2023 to give consumers and businesses more access to generative AI technologies.