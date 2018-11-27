English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Google accused of GDPR violations

27 NOV 2018

Google came under fire from consumer groups in European and Scandinavian countries, which accused the company of tracking user locations in violation of the European Union’s new General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR).

Organisations from the Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Greece, Norway, Slovenia and Sweden claimed the company manipulates Android users into sharing location data by hiding key controls and repeatedly asking users to share their whereabouts.

The groups, which are all members of the European Consumer Organisation (BEUC), filed complaints with their respective national Data Protection Authorities.

Monique Goyens, director general of BEUC, in a statement said Google’s practices are “more than alarming,” adding “smartphones are being used for spying on our every move. This is not the digital society that European consumers want to live in”.

Another consumer interest group, the Transatlantic Consumer Dialogue, cited the BEUC complaints in a letter urging the US Federal Trade Commission to investigate Google’s practices.

In a statement provided to Reuters, a Google representative noted location history is turned off by default, but said the company makes clear that “depending on your individual phone and app settings, we might still collect and use location data to improve your Google experience”.

Similar allegations were lodged against Google in a US lawsuit filed earlier this year, which accused the company of tracking both Android and iPhone users even after they switched off a location history feature.

Google could face fines of up to 4 per cent of its global revenue from the previous financial year if it is found to have violated GDPR.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Blog: Vietnam cyber laws a cause for concern

Google intros business messaging for Maps

Google beefs up Project Fi connections
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2018 Day2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2018 Day1 highlights

Mobile Mix: EE scores 5G winner at Wembley

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association