 Google accelerates Japan infrastructure efforts - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Google accelerates Japan infrastructure efforts

07 OCT 2022

Google outlined a major push to develop Japan’s digital infrastructure with the construction of its first data centre in the country, part of a wider $730 million investment plan to accelerate the use of its services and increase its presence in Asia.

In a blog, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced the data centre would open in 2023, becoming its third-largest location in the region after sites in Taiwan and Singapore.

The Japanese site will provide increased access to its “tools and services, support economic activity and jobs”, while connecting the nation to “the rest of the global digital economy”.

In 2021, Google announced a $730 million Japan infrastructure investment plan covering the period to 2024, a move which also involves constructing a subsea cable to connect the country with Canada.

Google explained it aims to assist Japanese entrepreneurs working in fields including healthcare and education.

“We look forward to helping more people in Japan benefit from the opportunities technology brings, over the decade ahead and beyond,” added Pichai.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Related

Google debuts Pixel 7, first smartwatch

¿La autoreparación resolverá el problema de los residuos de smartphones?

Blog: Can self-repair fix the smartphone waste problem?
Blog

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Las Vegas 2022 Day 1 highlights

Mobile Mix: Denmark gets digital

Feature video: Apple iPhone 14 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association