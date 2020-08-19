 Google 6GHz test request hints at SAS goal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Google 6GHz test request hints at SAS goal

19 AUG 2020

Google sought permission from the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to conduct a series of trials at 6GHz, a move apparently aimed at developing a spectrum sharing system for the band.

The company proposed running tests in 17 states over the course of two years, operating between 5650MHz and 7125MHz. Though it requested confidential treatment for parts of its application, Google stated its objective is to “improve propagation models for incorporation in Automatic Frequency Coordination (AFC) systems to support unlicensed spectrum use in the 6GHz band”.

It added data gleaned from testing will be “relevant to the utility of these frequencies for providing reliable broadband connections”.

In April, the FCC voted to open the entire 6GHz band for unlicensed use. It permitted low-power and indoor deployments without the need for an AFC system to manage access to the band, but specified one will be required for applications operating at standard power levels to avoid interference with incumbent services.

Google was one of a handful of companies certified by the FCC to provide a Spectrum Access System (SAS) to manage frequency sharing in the 3.5GHz band. Its trial application suggests it is keen to replicate that model in the 6GHz band.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

TRAI clarifies spectrum sharing charge

Google claims Australia code puts free services at risk

Fortnite creator, Apple, Google commence battle royal

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5 star Samsung

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association