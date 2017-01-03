English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
GSMA Mobility Live
M360-India 2016
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Richard Handford
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Golan Telecom finds buyer

03 JAN 2017
ISRAEL

Electra Consumer Products is to acquire Golan Telecom, in a move that also ends the troubled Israeli operator’s long-running dispute with former suitor Cellcom.

As the deal was announced, Cellcom signed a mitigation agreement to end a long-running dispute on unpaid roaming charges, which have previously led to a court case and the threat of liquidation proceedings against Golan Telecom. The companies are also set to ink a network sharing agreement when the new ownership deal completes.

Electra Consumer Products, owned by conglomerate Elco Holdings, announced its bid to acquire Golan for ILS350 million ($91m) earlier today, following speculation in early December that the company was in talks to purchase the operator.

According to local publication Globes, some terms of the deal (such as a loan from Cellcom to Golan Telecom) may spark interest from regulators, which previously blocked Cellcom’s own attempts to buy Golan Telecom in November 2015.

Should the acquisition be approved, Cellcom will enter into a 10 year 3G and 4G network sharing deal with the company, in addition to a 2G hosting arrangement. A new joint venture company will be created.

Cellcom estimates it will receive an annual pre-tax payment of ILS210 million-ILS220 million from Golan for network sharing and hosting, dependent on subscriber numbers and network usage.

Nir Sztern, Cellcom Israel CEO, said: “Cellcom congratulates Electra Consumer Products for purchasing Golan Telecom and entering the communications market. The network sharing agreement facilitates Cellcom’s continued investment in future technologies.”

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Israeli group Elco closing in on Golan deal

Cellcom to file liquidation request against Golan

Cellcom threatens action against Golan

Tags

Featured Content

boom3

Feature: 2016 in review

glenn

Interview: AT&T’s Glenn Lurie

mb-stadium2

Feature: GSMA Mobility Live Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association