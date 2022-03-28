Globe Telecom details low-carbon roadmap

Philippine operator Globe Telecom outlined its climate action roadmap, committing to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 50 per cent in 2030 to achieve its goal of net zero by 2050, and now includes sustainability as part of its vendor selection criteria.

The company said it shifted 14 high-energy facilities to renewable energy as it continues to buy renewables bundled with verified carbon offsets as part of its decarbonisation efforts.

In a statement, chief sustainability officer Yoly Crisanto noted as part of its carbon reduction strategy it installed more than 7,400 green network units, such as fuel cells, direct current-hybrid generators, free cooling systems and lithium-ion batteries.

Crisanto, who also is group corporate communications officer, added it is partnering with specialists such as AON UK, DNV-Synergi Life and South Pole. “We can’t do it alone. We’ve understood that in our journey over the last few years.”

The operator recently selected Huawei to build a low-carbon optical network as part of a modernisation programme aimed at saving space and reducing power consumption. The vendor claimed the network can reduce energy usage by 50 per cent and provides natural heat dissipation.

“Our number one baseline strategy is simplification. The more you simplify the network, the less footprint you’ll have. In turn, there will be less maintenance cost and less power needed,” Crisanto explained.

In July 2021, Globe set its target to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.