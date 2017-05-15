English
Home

Globalstar looks to cash in on spectrum holdings

15 MAY 2017

US spectrum licence holder Globalstar is reportedly exploring a potential sale, in a move which could generate interest from the country’s top mobile operators and cable companies.

According to Bloomberg, the company, which secured approval from US regulator Federal Communications Commission in December 2016 to use its satellite licences for mobile broadband, is working with financial advisers on a possible deal.

Globalstar’s market value is approximately $2.5 billion, but Bloomberg sources added deliberations were at an early stage and there was no certainty of a deal.

Interestingly, news of its plans comes days after US operator Verizon secured a $3.1 billion deal to acquire spectrum licence holder Straight Path Communications following a bidding war with AT&T.

The price represented almost double what AT&T agreed to pay for Straight Path Communications in April, when it struck a $1.6 billion deal. Verizon will cover the cost of a $38 million termination clause in AT&T’s original agreement.

Straight Path Communications holds licences in spectrum bands that have already been approved by US regulators for future 5G use.

The deal for Straight Path Communications led to a jump in Globalstar’s shares, given the increasing demand for spectrum licences in the US.

Globalstar’s spectrum is not in the same band as Straight Path Communications, added Bloomberg.

On its website, Globalstar said its spectrum can be used as a resource for LTE networks, and its 2.4GHz band is uniquely positioned for small cell deployment.

The band is also “readily compatible with existing chipset architectures.” It also owns licences in the 11.5MHz band.

In an interview with Bloomberg in January, Globalstar CEO Jay Monroe said the company was likely to lease its spectrum.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

