Global unit advances Telefonica transformation plan - Mobile World Live

Telefonica created a new global unit focused on digitalising sales processes and customer relations, along with driving innovation in the company, as part of a broader transformation plan unveiled late in 2019.

The new Chief Digital Consumer Office (CDCO) will be led by Chema Alonso, who was previously responsible for the company’s data strategy and cognitive intelligence project, Telefonica said in a statement.

Telefonica’s CDCO will focus on promoting new digital products and services, mainly in the home space, and extending innovation efforts in new customer relationship models through its virtual assistant Aura.

Innovation in areas including networks and relationship with the entrepreneurial community will also be in the new division’s scope.

Management structure

Telefonica said the unit will be managed by a group of experienced professionals, with Francisco Jose Montalvo as chief data officer; David del Val, director of core innovation; Antonio Guzman, responsible for Aura, and digital home products and services; Fabio Bruiggioni as digital consumer director; and Irene Gomez, head of a new Connected Open Innovation network, among others.