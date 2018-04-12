English
Home

Global operators team on security effort

12 APR 2018

Telefonica, Singtel, Etisalat and SoftBank created a global cyber security alliance, designed to protect enterprise customers from rising threats worldwide.

In a statement, Telefonica said the effort, dubbed the Global Telco Security Alliance, was the first of its kind for operators and will see members share cyber risk intelligence and security capabilities, while offering enterprises a comprehensive portfolio of cyber security services.

The drive will allow members to achieve operational synergies that can lower costs for customers.

In total, the founding group members operate 22 Security Operation Centres, employing more than 6,000 cyber security experts. The alliance today covers 60 countries, addressing 1.2 billion customers combined.

To expand its global footprint, new members could be added in the future.

Telefonica explained the agreement between the four operators will involve the use of their respective capabilities, resources and expertise to “support each other’s customers anywhere and anytime, allowing them to respond rapidly to any cyber security threats”.

Members will also look to enhance their collective cyber security portfolio by developing new technologies such as predictive analytics using machine learning and advanced cyber security for the IoT over time.

Arthur Wong, the recently appointed CEO of global cyber security at Singtel, added there was now a need for “swift and coordinated global responses that defend enterprises that operate across transitional borders as cyber threats are increasing in frequency, scale and sophistication”.

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

