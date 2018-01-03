English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Global data traffic surges on India, China growth

03 JAN 2018

Global mobile data traffic jumped 115 per cent year-on-year in Q3 2017, with India and China accounting for half of all traffic growth, which hit a six-year high during the quarter.

India’s Reliance Jio carried more data traffic than any mobile operator globally within six months of launching its nationwide 4G network, but its disruptive impact on the market has meant profitable traffic growth has been hard to find, Strategy Analytics reported.

Meanwhile unlimited data plans in China have driven accelerated traffic growth, up 166 per cent year-on-year in the quarter, and have generated a healthy recovery in both service revenue and EBITDA, the research company said.

In Europe, Vodafone has enjoyed healthy early traction for its zero-rated Passes, offering a more segmented and targeted approach to traffic and revenue stimulation. The operator had 8 million customers using Passes by the end of September, with a positive impact on ARPU and usage. It delivered 2.6x growth in traffic in Europe over the last two years with near-flat opex, highlighting the upside to more targeted traffic-stimulation strategies.

Phil Kendall, director of Strategy Analytics’ service provider group, said: “It is encouraging to see more success stories from operators using unlimited or zero-rated pricing to unlock growth in both revenue and profitability. The success of China Unicom’s unlimited plans and collaborations with local Internet giants highlights the importance of partnering with content providers to add value to data plans.”

Susan Welsh de Grimaldo, Strategy Analytics’ director of service provider strategies, noted that operators need to evaluate both their market environment and customer segment priorities when contemplating unlimited plan options. “We applaud Vodafone’s strategy to focus on more targeted and segmented market offers in Europe, addressing discrete demand for messaging, music and video services within those segments.”

Average usage per SIM card increased from 0.7GB/month in Q3 2016 to 1.5GB/month in Q3 2017. Non-SMS data services now account for 55 per cent of all mobile service revenue globally.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

India details plan to attract $100B telecoms investment

Pokemon Go set for China launch

Jio to acquire RCom telecoms assets valued $3.75B
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association