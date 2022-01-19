 Global airlines shuffle flights as US C-Band takes off - Mobile World Live
Home

Global airlines shuffle flights as US C-Band takes off

19 JAN 2022

US airline industry predictions of chaos did not materialise as AT&T and Verizon launched commercial 5G services using C-Band spectrum, though several international flights were reportedly cancelled due to concerns over interference with aircraft altimeters.

The Guardian reported British Airways cancelled flights into at least three US cities, while Air India grounded four aeroplanes. Various other reports stated Dubai-based Emirates dropped 11 US-bound flights, noting it relies heavily on Boeing models not deemed safe for operation in the presence of C-Band 5G by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

And US-headquartered Delta Airlines predicted impending bad weather could result in cancellations because altimeters would typically be required in such conditions.

Verizon and AT&T twice delayed their C-Band 5G launches due to the concerns over interference, but finally launched yesterday (19 January).

AT&T lit the service in eight cities, while Verizon focused on improvements to its fixed wireless access internet service enabled by the combination of C-Band with its existing mmWave spectrum.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Tags

