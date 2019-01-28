 Germany 5G auction attracts 4 contenders - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Germany 5G auction attracts 4 contenders

28 JAN 2019

Germany’s communications regulator confirmed it was processing applications from four companies to take part in its 5G auction, a process scheduled for late March despite ongoing legal action by operators.

Although regulator Bundesnetzagentur did not reveal the identity of the contenders, given comments last week from potential newcomer United Internet, it looks likely that company will take part alongside the market’s three existing operators: Telefonica, Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone.

Another potential bidder floated by German media was MVNO Freenet, however in an interview with Handelsblatt last week its CEO Christoph Vilanek ruled his company out due to the expected cost of acquiring spectrum and uncertainty around 5G licence rules.

The regulator said it would “quickly assess” the suitability of the applications as it aims for an auction starting date in the second half of March. But this date could be under threat as the country’s three operators reportedly filed legal action against the terms of the auction.

Formal challenges followed a number of grievances including the extent of coverage obligations and some of the concessions being made to encourage a new entrant.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Verizon 5G plan hits hurdle

DT warns Huawei ban could cause 5G chaos

China EU ambassador slams Huawei attacks

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei maintains Honor in France

Mobile Mix: Huawei in the hot seat

Mobile Mix: What happens at CES…

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association