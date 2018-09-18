English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

German regulator criticises nationwide 5G call

18 SEP 2018

Germany’s telecoms regulator believes a call by politicians for operators to provide 5G coverage across the country is not feasible, as it published a draft for a 2019 5G licence auction.

A letter sent by members of the ruling Christian Democrats to Bundesnetzagentur, seen by Reuters, stated the draft did not form “a solid basis” for the 5G auction, and called for Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone Germany and Telefonica Deutschland to provide coverage along transport routes and in rural areas.

Bundesnetzagentur president Jochen Homann stated “a nationwide buildout with 5G technology would be excessively costly,” but said proposed auction terms did include a requirement for data speeds to be doubled. The regulator plans to auction 2GHz and 3.6GHz frequencies.

Homann added longer-range frequencies, which would provide connectivity to users in remote areas, would be auctioned in coming years.

The draft will be reviewed next week by a supervisory board which includes elected lawmakers, many of whom are being pressed by voters to improve connectivity in the country. A final decision is expected in November.

Fourth player
Meanwhile there is also the question of whether a fourth player will enter the market.

The letter said operators should provide access to competitors in areas where they themselves don’t have coverage, with the agency acting as a referee if a dispute was to arise.

If this condition is met, it could open the door for prospective new entrant United Internet.

In an interview with press agency DPA, Vodafone Germany CEO Hannes Ametsreiter expressed concern that part of the spectrum was reserved for regional licences, which he noted could serve as a “backdoor” for a fourth operator.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

GSMA presses EU regulators to ease path to 5G

OneWeb aims to put satellites at heart of 5G

Interview: Glenn Lurie, Synchronoss

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G hype hits Hollywood

Feature: MWC Americas 18 Day 1 highlights

Feature: Apple launch 2018 – in under 5 mins

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association