 German patent dispute threatens Ford production - Mobile World Live
Home

German patent dispute threatens Ford production

23 MAY 2022

German media reported a court ruled Ford Motor Company cannot sell or manufacture vehicles in the country until it resolves a patent dispute over its use of wireless microchips.

Reuters reported Ford is using 4G chips for internet services in its connected vehicles. The news agency noted the ruling by a regional court wasn’t legally binding and the car company could appeal.

Deutsche Welle stated Ford was being sued by eight owners of 4G mobile communications patents which were collectively represented in court by Japanese IP management company IP Bridge.

Reuters stated for the ruling to be enforceable, IP Bridge would need to make a €227 million security payment.

Foss Patents noted last month Ford was being sued by five licensors of wireless technologies overseen by patent marketplace Avanci, including a licensing platform launched by a subsidiary of IP Bridge in 2017.

Earlier this month, Avanci reportedly announced it had agreed a patent licence deal with Ford rival General Motors covering 2G, 3G and 4G technologies.

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading's Telco Transformation microsite.

