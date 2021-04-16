 1&1 to equal 1 in rebrand plan - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

1&1 to equal 1 in rebrand plan

16 APR 2021

Germany’s fledgling fourth mobile operator 1&1 Drillisch revealed plans to lose the second half of its name to align with branding already used by the majority of its telecoms operations.

The company, which runs an MVNO and fixed operation under the 1&1 brand, was creatd by a merger of United Internet’s fixed operation 1&1 and MVNO Drillisch in 2017 and still operates under the dual name.

In a stock market announcement, the company said the change was a logical step in its development and would be put forward to shareholders at its AGM on 26 May.

CEO Ralph Dommermuth (pictured) added: “The merger of 1&1 and Drillisch was an important strategic decision that has significantly strengthened our market position. Over the last three years, we have jointly exploited numerous synergies and mined growth potential and have grown together into one team.”

“Our brand of 1&1 is one of the strongest names to be found on the German telecommunications and internet market and enjoys a high level of awareness and trust. We want to have an unambiguous identity that will take advantage of this brand strength efficiently on the capital market in future.”

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association