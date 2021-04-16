1&1 to equal 1 in rebrand plan - Mobile World Live

Germany’s fledgling fourth mobile operator 1&1 Drillisch revealed plans to lose the second half of its name to align with branding already used by the majority of its telecoms operations.

The company, which runs an MVNO and fixed operation under the 1&1 brand, was creatd by a merger of United Internet’s fixed operation 1&1 and MVNO Drillisch in 2017 and still operates under the dual name.

In a stock market announcement, the company said the change was a logical step in its development and would be put forward to shareholders at its AGM on 26 May.

CEO Ralph Dommermuth (pictured) added: “The merger of 1&1 and Drillisch was an important strategic decision that has significantly strengthened our market position. Over the last three years, we have jointly exploited numerous synergies and mined growth potential and have grown together into one team.”

“Our brand of 1&1 is one of the strongest names to be found on the German telecommunications and internet market and enjoys a high level of awareness and trust. We want to have an unambiguous identity that will take advantage of this brand strength efficiently on the capital market in future.”