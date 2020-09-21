 German newcomer braces for earnings hit - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

German newcomer braces for earnings hit

21 SEP 2020

Germany’s fledgling fourth operator and MVNO 1&1 Drillisch flagged an expected profit drop due to a substantial increase in wholesale charges from Telefonica Deutschland, as it raised the possibility of legal action.

In a statement, 1&1 Drillisch said its EBITDA forecast for 2020 had been cut by €83.5 million to €600 million with a continued “high decline in earnings” in future years should the new pricing policy be applied permanently.

It added it was in discussions with the European Commission over the issue and would “take every measure necessary” including a potential damages claim to safeguard what it believes are its rights over network access.

Telefonica Deutschland has provided the host network for 1&1 Drillisch’s MVNO since 2014. For the first five years of the deal, the latter received annually reducing unit costs on voice and data, alongside some free SMS and limited voice capabilities.

The agreement was extended for a further five years earlier this year, with updated charges valid from July removing the free facilities and ending sliding prices.

Telefonica Deutschland maintains the changes are in-line with contractual terms and said it cooperates with mandated cost reviews.

The two have been in heated discussions over pricing structures for the MVNO agreement several times, with independent experts called in to mediate.

Uneasy alliance
Telefonica Deutschland became the host network for 1&1 Drillisch’s MVNO as part of the regulated terms of its acquisition of market rival E-Plus in 2014.

Since striking the MVNO deal, 1&1 Drillisch has acquired its own spectrum assets to build a 5G network and is in parallel negotiations with Telefonica for national roaming facilities.

Telefonica Deutschland said it had made “competitive and reasonable national roaming offers” adding it “strongly rejects any allegations and indications by 1&1 Drillisch” that it would not fulfil its legal obligations.

Earlier this year, 1&1 Drillisch also cut its dividend as it attempted to raise money to fund the build of its 5G network.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Telefonica avoids German fine over 4G miss

Telefonica advances tower sale strategy with €1.5B deal

Telefonica Deutschland switches banking partner

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: Apple Sept 2020 launch

Mobile Mix: Drilling down on Industry 4.0

Mobile Mix: IFA gets interactive

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association