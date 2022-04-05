 German newcomer 1&1 signs deal for 500 antenna sites - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

German newcomer 1&1 signs deal for 500 antenna sites

05 APR 2022

German operator 1&1 signed an agreement with network specialist GfTD on the construction of 500 antenna sites, marking a further step in the deployment of the market’s long-awaited fourth mobile network.

Ralph Dommermuth, CEO of 1&1 parent company United Internet, described GfTD as a proven expert in site acquisition and civil engineering.

He stated the deal would enable 1&1 to “push ahead” with its mobile network development.

The newcomer has already recruited Rakuten Group to design, build and operate a fully virtualised mobile network based on open RAN.

1&1 also noted it has been working with GfTD since the beginning of 2020 as part of the German government’s white spots programme to eliminate gaps in rural mobile coverage.

The move to build new antennas comes after the fledgling fourth German mobile operator signed a long-term tower rental agreement with Vodafone Group’s Vantage Towers allowing it to use up to 5,000 existing masts.

1&1 recently pledged to activate 1,000 5G base stations this year, which it is obliged to do under the terms of a licence it obtained in 2019.

Until the 1&1 network has been completed, customers will be able to use the Telefonica network under a national roaming agreement.

Competition builds
1&1 aims to compete with incumbent mobile network operators Deutsche Telekom, Telefonica Deutschland (O2) and Vodafone Germany, of which are in the process of expanding their 5G networks.

Deutsche Telekom recently reported 64,000 antennas in its German mobile network are now 5G compatible, of which 5,000 are in the 3.6GHz band and operate the standalone (SA) variant of the technology.

Telefonica Deutschland stated 10,000 antennas are now 5G capable, of which 5,000 are also transmitting in the 3.6GHz band. Vodafone Germany last month stated 4,000 of its base stations are SA 5G compatible.

Back

Author

Anne Morris

Anne Morris is a freelance journalist and contributes news and analysis to Mobile World Live.

Read more

Related

MVNO 1&1 taps Rakuten to build open RAN network
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association