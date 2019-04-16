 German heavyweights slam EC connected car plan - Mobile World Live
Home

German heavyweights slam EC connected car plan

16 APR 2019

Deutsche Telekom and car manufacturer BMW called on Germany’s government to block a controversial European Commission (EC) proposal to use Wi-Fi-based technology in connected vehicles.

In a letter sent to Germany’s transport minister Andreas Scheuer, viewed by Reuters, Deutsche Telekom CEO Timotheus Hoettges (pictured) and BMW chief Harald Krueger said opting for a Wi-Fi based standard for use in connected cars over mobile networks could cause “significant delay” to Europe’s deployment of car-to-car and car-to-infrastructure communications.

They argued ruling out 5G networks as a form of communication in connected cars could result in Europe lagging behind China with regards to mobility.

The EC announced in March it would back the deployment of a Wi-Fi based standard, ITS-G5, over rival C-V2X technology based on 5G. The decision was however slammed by mobile industry body GSMA, which said the EC’s proposal risked undercutting Europe’s 5G future, while describing the technology it was backing as “outdated”.

Opposition against the proposal stepped up further last week, as the European Parliament’s Committee for Transport and Tourism also rejected the EC’s plan.

In response to Deutsche Telekom and BMW’s calls, Reuters reported the German Transport Ministry said it was reviewing reservations to the move raised with the European Council, and a final government decision will then be made.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

